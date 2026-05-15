Meta glasses may have captured South Philadelphia shooting that left man shot in head

Police are investigating whether a pair of smart glasses captured video of a shooting that left a man wounded in South Philadelphia on Thursday night. Authorities say the suspects fired several gunshots, striking the man in the head.

It was a close call for one man who lives on Kater Street in Philadelphia's Bella Vista neighborhood. He showed CBS News Philadelphia multiple bullet holes that ripped through his home following the shooting.

"This one here. If it would have gone a-little bit further it would have gone into the bedroom," he said.

He did say that he heard the shots and when he looked outside, he saw a man on the ground. Police say one man in his 20s was shot in the head and taken to Jefferson University Hospital in critical condition.

"Next thing I know my house is a crime scene on each side. And police are knocking on my door and everything. It's crazy," he said. "I'm a little nervous now because it's like 10-feet away from where I was at."

Police say officers were in the area of 12th and Bainbridge when they heard the shots. They also say they found a car abandoned up the street with bullet holes in it. They do not believe anyone was injured.

As police try to piece together exactly what happened, they say they did find a pair of Ray-Ban Meta glasses that may have recorded the incident.

Neighbors say they heard it all too and the police response was quick.

"It was very loud. And I think half the neighborhood came out," Sunny Payne said. "And there as a massive police response I mean almost instantaneously."

Neighbors say the shooting is upsetting, but say despite that, they still feel safe and love their neighborhood.

"This is the safest neighborhood. I've been here forty years and it has, over time, gotten better and better and it's so safe here. We don't ever have problems," Payne said.