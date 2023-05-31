Mermaids dive back into the water at Camden's Adventure Aquarium

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Something magical is swimming around at the Adventure Aquarium in Camden. Mermaids are back in the tanks for a limited time.

They are a part of the Mermaids Under The Sea festival, which includes 10 mermaids splashing about every day.

During the fantastical festival, the Adventure Aquarium is giving guests the chance to explore the mermaid world both underwater and above the surface.

"You can see the mermaids underwater, that's what everyone wants to see," Melissa Patterson, manager of guest experiences, said. "You can also meet a mermaid over in our Mermaid Lagoon and then you can even see a mermaid splashing and playing with our stingrays over at Stingray Beach Club."

Guests can even get in on the fun by dressing up like a mermaid themselves when they visit the aquarium.

"We believe that everyone can be a mermaid," mermaid Naia said. "If you are willing to help protect the oceans that makes you an ocean guardian. Therefore, you have the heart of a mermaid, so if you want to dress up, bring your friends, we would love to see it."

The aquarium is also offering some mermaid-themed foods, including mermaid margaritas, lem-mer-made and mermaid sundaes, just to name a few.

Mermaids Under The Sea runs from June 1 to June 18. Reservations are required. Tickets can be purchased online.