Mercer County residents forced to relocate after EF2 tornado

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- The National Weather Service rated a tornado that went on a path of destruction in parts of Mercer County, New Jersey as an EF2, which is considered a significant storm.

Tornadoes are rated on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which ranges from EFO being the weakest and EF5 being the strongest.

The NWS surveyed the damage left behind in Lawrence and West Windsor Townships, and there's a big clean up in both areas.

The rainy weather hasn't stopped clean-up from continuing at Lawrence Square Village off Quakerbridge Road.

But, there's still more to be done.

It's a familiar scene at Lawrence Square Village Condominiums – downed trees, boarded-up entrances and the sound of chainsaws humming throughout the Mercer county neighborhood just hours after a tornado touched down.

JUST IN | @NWS_MountHolly confirms an EF-2 tornado touched down in Mercer County Tuesday. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/CcrpuRH9Sf — Nikki DeMentri (@nikkidementri) February 22, 2023

"This is completely unusual for Mercer County," Brian Hughes, a Mercer County executive, said.

The American Red Cross notes at least 27 units in the complex are uninhabitable.

Julia Muziani's condo is one of them.

"I've seen it on TV happening to other places, but I never thought it would happen to me or somewhere around us," Muziani said.

The mom of a toddler and newborn under two says they'll stay with family until it's safe to go home.

"They basically told us, 'You have to come over now, pack as much as you can because they're boarding up the building,'" Muziani said.

Nezam Muhamad's apartment wasn't touched, but next door, orange unsafe structure notices are posted on the building.

Just feet away – damaged cars from falling trees sit.

These orange notices are posted on several buildings at Lawrence Square Village after a confirmed tornado touched down Tuesday afternoon.



We’re live from Lawrence Township tonight on @CBSPhiladelphia with what neighbors say is next for them. pic.twitter.com/mpLfxmHiXZ — Nikki DeMentri (@nikkidementri) February 22, 2023

"If it fell on my bedroom or my apartment," Muhamed said, "my kid was sleeping on the bed. Something bad might have happened."

Police say about upwards of 100 people living in the condo complex are now without a home Wednesday.

Shortly after the tornado hit – volunteers with the American Red Cross came to help and remained in the Lawrence Township neighborhood since.

"We want to make sure that we're there for them," Diane Concannon, of the Red Cross, said. "Whether it's here or virtually we'll definitely be able to help."