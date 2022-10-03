Memorial service to be held in New Jersey for late former Gov. Jim Florio

Memorial service to be held in New Jersey for late former Gov. Jim Florio

Memorial service to be held in New Jersey for late former Gov. Jim Florio

Blackwood, N.J. (CBS) – A memorial service will be held for former New Jersey Governor Jim Florio on Monday. Florio died last week at the age of 85.

Guests attending the memorial include all living New Jersey Governors, members of the state legislature and other officials.

The celebration of the life and career of former Governor Jim Florio will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at the Blackwood campus of Camden County College.