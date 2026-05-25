Soggy Memorial Day sends crowds indoors around Philadelphia region

A rainy start to Memorial Day in the Philadelphia region gave way to cloudy skies for much of the afternoon, but the damp morning was enough to shift holiday plans indoors, sending many families away from the shore and into museums, malls and entertainment centers.

At the Delaware Museum of Nature and Science in Wilmington, families turned to exhibits and hands-on activities to keep children busy while the weather stayed unsettled.

"Unfortunately, the weather this weekend has been pretty bad, a lot of rain," father of three Paul Parsons from Hockessin, Delaware, said. "That doesn't leave much room to go outside to go out to playgrounds and things of that nature. So coming to this museum, which is local to where we live, is a fantastic opportunity."

Museum officials said the soggy morning helped drive attendance.

"Rainy days are very good for us," Jennifer Acord, senior director of communications for Delaware Museum of Nature and Science, said. "Yesterday and the day before, we had over 500 people both days, and then today, we've had over 180 already just in the first hour and a half we've been open."

Over in Delaware County, the gloomy weather boosted traffic at Springfield Mall, where shoppers took advantage of Memorial Day promotions and indoor shopping.

One shopper, Ramona Rousseau-Reid, said discounts made the trip worthwhile.

"The large jars at Yankee are on sale 50% off," Rousseau-Reid said while holding a candle in her hand. "And these are generally $34.99, so this is a really good deal."

At Sproul Lanes, a bowling alley in Springfield, business surged far beyond a typical Monday as families looked for indoor entertainment. Sproul Lanes co-owner Steve Abbonizio said Memorial Day brought in roughly 10 times the normal Monday crowd. The weekend was a hit, too.

"We've had one of the best weekends all year," Abbonizio said. "And I think it's because people are looking for something to do, obviously."

The bowling alley's escape room also saw increased activity throughout the day.