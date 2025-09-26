N.J. oyster farmer Lisa Calvo, Philadelphia chef Valerie Erwin among honorees at 2025 Heritage Dinner

N.J. oyster farmer, longtime chef among honorees at annual dinner for women in the food industry

N.J. oyster farmer, longtime chef among honorees at annual dinner for women in the food industry

Along the shores of the Delaware Bay, a boutique oyster farm is quietly nourishing both the water and the community. That work — and the women behind it — will be recognized this weekend at the annual Heritage Dinner in Philadelphia.

Research scientist-turned-oyster farmer Lisa Calvo has been working with shellfish since the 1980s. Using the rack-and-bag method — mesh bags secured to steel racks — she harvests around 7,000 oysters each week, many of which end up on restaurant tables across Philadelphia.

Oyster farmer Lisa Calvo shucks an oyster.

"They are so important to an ecosystem… and from a culinary perspective, they are so fun to eat and so delicious," Calvo said.

With business partner Chef Melissa McGrath, Calvo co-owns Sweet Amalia Market & Kitchen, a small but nationally recognized restaurant in Newfield, New Jersey, spotlighted by the New York Times, Esquire, and the James Beard Foundation.

This year, Calvo and McGrath will be honored alongside longtime Philadelphia chef Valerie Erwin, who ran Geechee Girl Rice Café for more than a decade. Today, Erwin's work focuses on food justice.

"We make meals five days a week," Erwin said. "The pandemic is over — the problem of food insecurity remains."

The honorees are recognized by Les Dames d'Escoffier Philadelphia, an organization that uplifts women in the food and hospitality industry. The group also provides mentorships and scholarships to aspiring chefs, including students at Walnut Hill College.

From the kitchen to the bay, these women prove that food is more than just what we eat — it's about creating purpose and opportunity with every bite.