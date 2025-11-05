Meek Mill returning to Philadelphia for one-night-only show at Xfinity Mobile Arena

Meek Mill is coming home for a one-night-only show in December at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia.

Robert Williams, known professionally as Meek Mill, will perform at the former Wells Fargo Center on Friday, Dec. 5, in what promoters say will be a show celebrating the Grammy-nominated star's Philly roots.

Mill last performed at the South Philadelphia arena on Nov. 26, 2022, when he was celebrating the 10th anniversary of his debut studio album "Dreams and Nightmares." The title song of the 2012 record became synonymous with the Eagles' first Super Bowl in 2018 and has since become a Philly anthem.

The December concert will be Mill's first performance in town since he was one of the headliners of the 2025 Roots Picnic in June.

Mill has released five studio albums, his last in 2021 called "Expensive Pain." He teamed up with Rick Ross in 2023 to release a collaborative album called "Too Good to be True."

Promoters say Mill will be joined by special guests, but haven't released who will join him for the concert.

"This one-night-only performance will celebrate Meek Mill's monumental career and Philadelphia roots," promoters said in a press release.

Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. ET on Friday.