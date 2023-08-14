Media, PA, is heading to the Little League World Series: What you need to know

Parents of Media Little League player talk about championship win: "It was special"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Delco is heading to the Little League World Series.

The Media 12U Little League team punched their ticket to Williamsport last week after defeating Washington D.C. in Bristol, Conn. to become Mid-Atlantic Regional champions thanks to Trevor Skowronek's walk-off two-run homer in the seventh inning.

Media becomes the first team in the Philly region to head to the LLWS since Upper Providence and Toms River played in Williamsport in 2021.

Here's what you need to know about the LLWS, when Media will play and more.

When did the LLWS start?

The first LLWS game was played in 1947 at Original Field at Memorial Park, Williamsport. The series is held every August in Williamsport, Pa.

Initially, it started as a tournament of teams pretty much just in Pennsylvania due to Little League only existing in the Keystone State and New Jersey. But, within a few years, Little League spread all across the country and has now grown into a worldwide event.

Where can I watch the LLWS?

You can watch all LLWS games on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC. If you don't have cable, you get access to the ESPN platforms through several streaming services, including ESPN+, DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Sling, YouTube TV or Hulu + Live TV.

How does the LLWS bracket work?

A total of 20 teams -- 10 United States regional champions and 10 international champions -- will be in the double-elimination tournament until the U.S. and international championship games.

Teams will play a minimum of three games in the LLWS.

When and who will Media play?

Media will play the Southwest Regional champions from Needville, Texas, on Wednesday at 7 p.m. If Media wins, they'll advance to face the Midwest Regional champions from Fargo, N.D.

Have any teams from the Philly region won the LLWS?

If Media goes all the way and wins the championship, they would become the sixth team from the region to win it all. Below are the five other teams that have won the LLWS in the Philadelphia area.

Hammonton, N.J. in 1949

Morrisville, Pa. in 1955

Levittown, Pa. in 1960

Lakewood, N.J. in 1975

Toms River, N.J. in 1998

Who's playing in the MLB Little League classic this year?

Coincidentally, the Phillies will play the Washington Nationals in the 2023 Little League Classic in Williamsport on Sunday, Aug. 20.

The game at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field will serve as a home game for the Nationals. It will also air nationally that evening on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball.

Before the game, players on the Phillies and Nationals will attend Little League World Series Games earlier in the day.

It will be the Phillies' second time playing in the MLB Little League Classic. They played the Mets in 2018.