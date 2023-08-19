Media Little League team wins 5-3 against Maine in World Series: "This is thrilling"

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) -- It was a beautiful day for baseball. The Media Little League team needed a win to keep playing in the Little League World Series.

Media held a 2-run lead in the 6th. Austin Crowley was there to make the catch for the final out.

Media won 5-3 to stay alive.

The crowd at Iron Hill erupted into cheers as the Media team pulled out its first win in the Little League World Series.

"This is thrilling," David Hanahan said. "This is really thrilling, you know."

"It's Media and that's why they won because people love Media," Maureen Hanahan said.

The stakes couldn't have been higher as the team was facing elimination.

Emotions ran high. All eyes were glued to the screen.

Fans held their hands together, almost as if praying. Those prayers were answered as Media defeated a team from Maine, advancing to the next round of the championship.

"The game was spectacular, it was definitely a nail-biter all through and through but we had faith in Jesus and the rest of Media Little League to get us through," Leslie Douglas said.

People came from Paoli, Drexel Hill, and even South Jersey to watch the game. Fans say they love the way it's bringing people together in Delaware County.

"They've worked so hard, all the kids, all the coaches, and we're all rooting for them," Douglas said.

All eyes are glued to the screen at Iron Hill on State Street in Media. The Media Little League is taking on a team from Maine this afternoon in the Little League World Series. Media must win today to keep its season alive. The game is currently tied 3-3. pic.twitter.com/BKfB2TlZhk — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) August 19, 2023

Rick and Tina Carratura say the players are an inspiration to their 7-year-old son, who dreams of playing in the Little League when he gets older.

"I think it's great," Tina Carratura said. "It's great for the kids to see what they can do with a lot of work and determination and practice.

As Media gets ready to face its next opponent, Rhode Island, fans say they'll continue to support the players every step of the way.

They have no doubt the team can win it all.