Parents of Media Little League team player Trevor Skowronek talk about championship win: "It was special"

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) -- A Delco youth baseball team is heading to the Little League World Series for the first time after an incredible win on Friday making them the Mid-Atlantic Regional Champions.

Watch parties from across Delaware County erupted in cheers after a walk off home run during the game's first pitch by 12-year-old Trevor Skowronek pushed the Media team into the Little League World Series.

His parents Michele and Kevin Skowronek were at the game and describe the moment.

"Seeing your kid round the bases and in that moment, everyone is going crazy," Kevin Skowronek said. "It was special."

"The whole feeling with everyone screaming and everything was just so overwhelming and exciting," Michele Skowronek said.

"Afterwards he got some Chick-fil-A, got on his phone, watched SportsCenter, and called it a day," Kevin Skowronek said. "He's just a normal 12-year-old kid."

Trevor's been on the diamond since he was 4-years-old and his parents say for him, it's always just been about playing alongside his friends.

"They get to hang out with 12 of their friends every day of the summer and play baseball so to them there's nothing better," Kevin Skowronek said.

A team of friends whose win has even gotten the attention of the Phillies as they congratulated the young athletes during their game on Friday.

The @Phillies with a shout-out to the Media Little League Team who advanced to the @LittleLeague World Series! #baseball pic.twitter.com/0DHjKQZqlf — Alicia Roberts (@ARobertsCBS) August 12, 2023

"They thought it was the greatest thing ever seeing that up on the big board," Kevin Skowronek said.

As they count down the days until they head to Williamsport for their first World Series game against Texas on Wednesday, the Skowroneks say they'll be holding on to a very special souvenir.

"So it says 2023 Eastern Regional home run Trevor Skowronek," Michele Skowronek said.

Hopefully, another game-winning ball is in their future as fans back home continue to cheer them on.