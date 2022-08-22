Phillies to play Washington Nationals in 2023 MLB Little League Classic in Williamsport

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies will play the Washington Nationals in the 2023 MLB Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, the league announced on Sunday. The game will be held on Sunday, Aug. 20.

The game at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field will serve as a home game for the Nationals. It will also air nationally that evening on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball.

Before the game, players on the Phillies and Nationals will attend Little League World Series Games earlier in the day.

It will be the Phillies' second time playing in the MLB Little League Classic. They played the Mets in 2018.

This year, the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox played in the event on Sunday night.

The MLB Little League Classic was launched in 2017.