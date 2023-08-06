Media Little League baseball team 1 step closer to World Series after 6-2 win

Media, PA little league team hopes to make it all the way to Williamsport

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) -- The Media Little League baseball team is one step closer to the World Series after a 6-2 win Sunday against a Maryland team in the Mid-Atlantic Region Tournament.

Before heading into Sunday's game, they were just three wins away from advancing to the Little League World Series in Williamsport.

Media Little League's 12-year-olds are also the newly minted Pennsylvania state champions.

A watch party was also held Sunday at the Media Theater on East State Street to cheer on the local team.

Their next game is Tuesday at 7 p.m., and if they make it through that round, the championship is on Friday.