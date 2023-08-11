Media Little League baseball team heads to Williamsport after championship win: "It's just awesome"

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) -- It was the bottom of the 7th when a Media player hit a 2-run homer. The Media Little Leaguers is headed to Williamsport after beating Washington 2-0 Friday.

All eyes in one Delco town are glued to Little League baseball.

We are at Iron Hill Brewery in Media. One of the many watch parties happening in town as this entire community rallies around their little leaguers.

The team was Connecticut taking on Washington, D.C. in the Mid-Atlantic Regional Championship.

While many people from the area made the trip to Connecticut to see the team in person, these kids have a ton of support at home.

"Absolutely brings everybody together. Everybody wants to join in the fun and cheer these kids on," Tom Acquarola said. "Our boys, they're out there giving it their all. So we're all behind them. It's just awesome."