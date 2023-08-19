Watch CBS News
Media in LLWS: Families board bus to Williamsport for Saturday's game

By Ross DiMattei

/ CBS Philadelphia

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) -- The Media Little League team is taking the field in the Little League World Series again on Saturday.

And they're getting a whole lot of love from their community.

Saturday morning, friends, relatives and fans boarded a bus making the nearly three-hour drive to Williamsport to see the game in person.

media-pa-little-league-sendoff.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

Just before that, there was a pep rally at the Media Community Center where those fans cheered on the team, decked out in their "Delco vs. the World" or "#Delcoproud" shirts.

We spoke to two players' grandmothers who are going to be on the edge of their seats.

"It's just nuts," said Chris Crowley. "We're biting our fingernails. We're not drinking, but we're biting our nails. And it's an incredible thing. You know them from when they're this big. And here they are on ESPN. It takes your breath away, it really does."

Bonnie Dever was decked out in a Media Little League T-shirt and hat, along with clacky baseball-themed earrings.

9am-to-10am-clean-aircheck-230819-frame-24155.jpg
Bonnie Dever said she's going all out for Media's trip to the Little League World Series. CBS News Philadelphia

"Very, very exciting," Dever said. "It's anxious, you're a nervous wreck screaming at the television set, jumping up and down. I have my banners outside of my house, my cars decorated, I have jerseys hanging next to the front door. It's just amazing."

In Media's first tournament game on Wednesday, they pitched really well and played solid defense, but just couldn't get the bats going and came up short, falling 2-1 to a team from Texas.

Media moved into the elimination bracket after falling to Texas, meaning they'll have to beat the team from New England in order to keep their World Series dreams alive.

The game gets started at 2 p.m.

Fans who aren't taking the bus out there will be cheering on Media from local bars and restaurants.

By the way,  the Phillies will play the Washington Nationals in the 2023 Little League Classic in Williamsport on Sunday, Aug. 20.

LLWS Texas Pennsylvania Baseball
Media, Pa.'s Christian Nunez (5) celebrates after hitting a triple as Needville, Texas' Jagger McRae (5) looks on during the fifth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. Needville, Texas won the game 2-1. Tom E. Puskar / AP
Ross DiMattei
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

First published on August 19, 2023 / 9:45 AM

