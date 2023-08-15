This company is making T-shirts to support Media, Pa.'s LLWS team

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) -- Delco is finding ways to represent their favorite hometown team as they gear up to make their first appearance in the Little League World Series.

And one family-owned business in Broomall is busy making nearly 1,000 T-shirts before the Little League World Series.

Each one was made for fans of the Media Little League team.

"We've done a bunch of things with them throughout the year, especially during the tournament season first winning Districts, then winning State and now winning the Mid-Atlantic," Bill McDevitt, the B&E sportswear owner, said.

On Monday morning, the first batch of about four dozen "Delco vs the World" shirts went through the screen-printing process.

"The artwork was created by the customer," Michael Cloran, the print shop manager, said. "We then turn that artwork into a stencil, put it on a screen. And from the screen, we place it on the machine."

From the machine, shirts are then placed on a conveyor dryer before they're neatly folded, and this is only the beginning.

"Well, this is our initial run for the Little League World Series," Cloran said. "Just a start up. Doing a much bigger run tomorrow morning."

About 800 to 900 shirts will be screen printed on Tuesday and that number might grow as orders continue to flood in.

"To have a team go this far, that is so important to the community. They're so close to the community," McDevitt said.

Now, these shirts won't be available for long. B&E sportswear says these will only be on sale until Tuesday at 11 a.m."

"It's baseball. It's Americana. I love it. Personally, baseball is my favorite sport. I think it's great. Media is a great town and I'm really pulling for them," McDevitt said.

All of these words of encouragement, while only one letter is all fans are thinking about ahead of the first game on Wednesday.

"We're hoping for a 'W,'" McDevitt said.