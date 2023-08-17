Media, Pa. loses to Texas in first game of Little League World Series

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (CBS) -- The Media, Pa. U12 baseball team fell short against Needville, Texas, 2-1, in the first game of the Little League World Series in South Williamsport on Wednesday night.

The game was scoreless until Texas took a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning.

Media got on the board in the bottom of the fifth to cut the deficit to 2-1 after Christian Nunez scored following a triple. But that's as close as the Delco squad got.

In the bottom of the sixth inning down to their final out, Media had the tying run at second base. But they were unable to even the score and force extra innings.

Needville, Texas' Corbin Riddle (14) slides safely past the tag attempted by Media, Pa.'s Nathaniel Saleski during the fourth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. Gene J. Puskar / AP

Overall, Media had three hits and committed two errors in the game, while Texas had five hits and one error.

Texas will face Midwest (Fargo, North Dakota) in the next round.

Media will now head to the elimination bracket with its season on the line.

Media will face the loser of the Northwest (Seattle) and New England (Gray, Maine) game on Saturday.