Cleanup continues in South Jersey 2 days after powerful storms toppled over telephone poles, more

For the second day in a row, Verizon crews were working around the clock to repair seven telephone poles that toppled over on Stokes Road in Medford Township, New Jersey, during Monday night's powerful storm.

Police say one pole landed on a car with a woman inside, but she was able to escape and was not injured.

"It sounded almost like a jet was flying real low to the house or like a train was going through the backyard or something, it was real loud," Lindsey Bell said.

Wires and transformers were still covering the entrance to the Medford Post Office Wednesday. Mail trucks remained blocked in, but officials say employees were able to bring some mail to a separate location after mail delivery was suspended Tuesday.

"It's the longest time our power has ever been out, and not everyone in here has generators, so it was pretty bad for them," said Muriel Lacount, who lives just down the street.

In Moorestown, part of Hartford Road was also still closed. PSE&G crews were working to repair about seven utility poles that were knocked over during the storm.

Officials say a pole and wires fell on a box truck in that location. The driver had to be rescued, but luckily was also not injured.

"It was really a gust of wind, like a real strong wind, and I didn't even have time to think about it and the lights went out," said Joanne, who lives nearby.

Power has been restored in both locations and schools in Medford reopened Wednesday.

Neighbors say they're thankful the damage wasn't much worse.

"The road being closed is an inconvenience, but it's better than anyone being hurt or anything, so we'll deal with it and hopefully it will get back open in the next few days, and things will get back to normal," Bell said.

The USPS told CBS News Philadelphia that some mail was delivered Wednesday, but they were not able to deliver any packages. They're hoping to reopen the post office Thursday.