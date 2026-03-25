New Jersey police officer honored, formally sworn in after heroic water rescue

Jake Tapia, a police officer in Medford Lakes, New Jersey, received the Medal of Honor Wednesday night for his heroic efforts on the job that saved a woman's life.

Tapia rescued a 25-year-old woman who crashed into Ballinger Lake near Stokes Road and Lenape Trail shortly after 5:00 a.m. on March 8.

Tapia was conducting a traffic enforcement when he heard a loud bang and a woman screaming.

"When I went to go look, I saw a vehicle in the lake, and I quickly dropped my gear and got in there and swam her back to shore," Tapia said.

Tapia then swam about 25 feet to the woman. While he remained humble talking about the rescue, he says his training and instincts kicked in, safely pulling her to the shoreline.

"I just had to go in and go get her, there was no choice. I seen her kind of bobbing a little bit, and I went in," he said.

Despite being one of the Medford Lakes Police Department's newest officers, Talia was not officially sworn in — until now.

Talia was sworn into the police department Wednesday night, in addition to receiving the medal. The department waited to hold his formal swearing ceremony so his mom, who had health complications, could be there.

His mom stood right next to him holding the Bible as he took the oath to protect and serve.

"That was special just because my mom," he said. " My mom just means a lot."

Chief John McGinnis Jr. says he is extremely proud of Talia.

"Jake is a new officer and has been with us over a year, and it was a miracle he was there to hear the noise and commotion," McGinnis said. "He reacted back to his training and instinct and did what he had to do to help."