At least a dozen boxes of meat were stolen from the back of a tractor-trailer Thursday morning in Northeast Philadelphia, police said.

The theft happened around 4:20 a.m. at 11620 Caroline Road. The tractor-trailer, which had Iowa license plates, was hauling meat from Swift Meats, headquartered in Greeley, Colorado.



Police later located at least a dozen boxes on the road at Richmond and East Pacific streets in the city's Port Richmond neighborhood, about 14 miles from where the theft occurred.

CBS News Philadelphia was there as police helped load some of the recovered boxes back onto the truck.

The boxes contained various meats, including one that contained more than 65 pounds of boneless beef chuck eye.

It is unclear how many people were involved or how much meat was stolen.

This is the latest meat-related theft in a recent uptick in meat heists reported across the city.

These thefts often involve entire pallets of meat worth tens of thousands of dollars.

Last month, masked thieves made off with about $40,000 worth of beef while the driver slept.

The theft is still under investigation.