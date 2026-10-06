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About 4 ground beef pallets stolen from tractor-trailer in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

By Frederick Sutton Sinclair

/ CBS Philadelphia

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Beef pallets continue to be the target of theft as police investigate an early morning ground beef heist from a tractor-trailer in Northeast Philadelphia Tuesday.

Police said the theft occurred on the 2800 block of Southampton Road just before 3:45 a.m. Three men broke the seal on the rear doors of a 2023 Freightliner tractor-trailer and stole about four pallets of ground beef, police said.

The suspects loaded the stolen ground beef into three vehicles: a black or gray Ford Fusion, a white Ford Fusion and a black Ford SUV. One of the suspects was described as a man wearing a gray hoodie and black pants, police said.

The suspects fled the area in an unknown direction, police said.

The theft remains under investigation.

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