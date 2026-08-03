First measles case in "recent memory" confirmed in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania

Measles has reached the Lehigh Valley in Pennsylvania. St. Luke's University Health Network said it's treating its "first case in recent memory" in a statement Monday.

The Lehigh Valley health network said the case is pediatric.

"The good news is we can prevent measles cases," Dr. Jennifer Janco, chair of the St. Luke's Pediatric Department, said in a video on YouTube. "So yes, we are seeing cases in children, but we have a very powerful prevention tool in the form of vaccination."

As of July 30, 2,371 measles cases were reported in the United States, including 167 in Pennsylvania, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Health officials in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, launched an immunization campaign, hoping to stop or at least limit the measles outbreak.

In Delaware, health officials declared a measles outbreak after five cases were reported in Kent County.

What is measles and what are the symptoms?

Measles is caused by a virus and is transmitted through the air from coughing and sneezing, according to the CDC.

The symptoms of measles are fever, runny nose, cough, and red and watery eyes, followed by rash, according to health officials.

Preventing measles

Protection from measles is included in the shot for measles, mumps and rubella, known as the MMR vaccine, which is typically given to children in two doses, one at 12 to 15 months and another at 4 to 6 years old, according to the CDC. It's also part of the MMRV vaccine, which includes varicella (chicken pox).

The vaccine is safe and is extremely effective at preventing measles, and adults can be vaccinated, too, as needed.