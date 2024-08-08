Measles cases are triple what they were last year in the U.S. Doctors say vaccines can help.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Federal health officials are renewing warnings about the growing number of measles cases and encouraging parents to get their children the recommended vaccinations before school starts.

Measles outbreaks are up substantially, CDC numbers show. CDC officials say that's because there was a drop in vaccinations, which they say are the best way to keep communities safe and free from potentially deadly diseases.

Parents like Erica Grandpre want what's best for their kids.

"We are our young ones' only defense against everything in the world. Introduction into anything good and protection against anything dangerous," Grandpre said.

Now, she's concerned about measles.

"I've read it in the news over the last few years," Grandpre said. "Every time, you're like, really? I thought this was gone. I thought this was something of the past."

There have been more than 200 cases of measles this year around the country, including in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

That's more than triple the number of cases reported last year.

Most cases are among children under 5 years old who were not vaccinated or their vaccination status is not known. There was a measles outbreak in Philadelphia in December and January linked to an unvaccinated baby who traveled internationally. The cases spread at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and then into a daycare center. That outbreak was declared over in February.

"We are seeing more cases of measles," said CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen. "And that is because measles is very contagious. It's one of the most contagious viruses that are out there. But we have a way to protect ourselves, right? We want to make sure everyone is getting their vaccination."

New CDC data shows that among children born between 1994 and 2023, about 500 million cases of illness were prevented, along with 32 million hospitalizations and over a million deaths — all avoided through routine childhood vaccinations.

Cohen says while some children fell behind on vaccinations during the pandemic, many are catching up.

"I'm traveling around the country, reminding folks ahead of going back to school, make sure your kiddos are up to date on their measles vaccine, as well as polio and others," Cohen said. "It's our best defense against some of these serious illnesses."