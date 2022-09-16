Watch CBS News
Man critically injured after shooting at McDonald's near Temple University, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 29-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting at a McDonald's near Temple University in North Philadelphia. Police say the shooting happened at Broad and Diamond Streets just before 9 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the man was shot in the thigh.

He was rushed to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition, according to police.

Police are searching for the gunman and the motive.

