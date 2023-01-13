Mayfair community questions Philadelphia PD leadership after quadruple shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Mayfair residents are uniting to help end violence in the neighborhood. The meeting comes four days after four men were shot, and the community addressed the Philadelphia Police Department's police leadership about what can be done to stop the gun violence.

The meeting happened at Lincoln High School just blocks from where four men were shot Monday night, three fatally, in what police say was a targeted drive-by attack.

"Who is going to protect us?" one resident said.

Four nights after a quadruple shooting left three men dead just blocks from Abraham Lincoln High School, Mayfair residents addressed Philadelphia police leadership about a growing uptick of violence on their streets.

"What happened the other night, as horrific as it was, what could you have done?" another resident said.

While some offered feedback on what could be done to help, others shared what many are feeling is worth saying.

"We want L&I to look at properties that are being rented out to the people who are collecting homestead rebates," a resident said.

"A lot of us choose to live here," a resident said. "Because we could easily move away and find another place to live, but I think what we're here to hear from you guys is some reassurance as to why we shouldn't leave?"

Philadelphia police, some of who also call Mayfair home, echoed what many in the audience are feeling.

"We are concerned about the quality of life all of Northeast Philadelphia," a police officer said.

Homicide detectives say Monday's shooting was targeted and have doubled and tripled patrols in nearby schools, including Lincoln.

But for one student, it's still not enough.

"As much as I appreciate the security," the student said, "it shouldn't need to be there. I feel like we should be able to go to school and not have to worry about lockdowns."

Police in the 15th District host five monthly safety meetings.