Police: 3 dead in quadruple shooting in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three people have died after a quadruple shooting in Northeast Philadelphia, police said.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 3300 block of Guilford Street.

According to police, three people have died and one other person was shot.

The condition of the other victim is unknown at this time.

There are no arrests.

