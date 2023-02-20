Crash in Mayfair kills at least one person: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is dead and several others are injured after a violent crash in Northeast Philadelphia overnight. Neighbors say it's a known trouble spot, and now, they want officials to do something about it.

The scene was cleared Monday morning after tow trucks took the cars involved. Traffic is flowing as normal. All that is left from the crash is a bit of debris on the sidewalk.

Farnsworth and Levick St. intersection now open.



Both cars have been cleared.



The Philadelphia Police Department said around 1:45 a.m., two drivers collided on Levick and Farnsworth Streets.

Investigators believe it was most likely a wrong-way collision.

Police said two of the men who were injured had to be pulled out from an SUV.

Several first responders and medics were on the scene.

The impact of the crash bent one of the cars around a pole, leaving debris scattered throughout the area.

The collision was so loud it woke up neighbors in the area.

Police said five people were taken to two nearby hospitals. They range in age from 19 to 23 years old.

One of the men who was trapped inside the car died at Torresdale Hospital.

The other man who was trapped is at Einstein Medical Center. His condition is unknown.

Neighbors say speeding has become a big concern in the past few years.

"I saw the car sitting in front of these people's yard and the other car turned the other way," Jasmine Lomax said. "Everything was just completely shut down. We've had many accidents here. My gate's been torn for years. I've noticed neighbors with tractor trailers inside of their homes."

Another neighbor shared Ring camera video with CBS Philadelphia. The video showed police lights flashing and several neighbors coming out of their homes to see what happened.