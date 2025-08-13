Maya's Mexican Ice Cream is a sweet taste of culture in Haddonfield, New Jersey

There's a new shop catching eyes and taste buds in Haddonfield. Maya's Mexican Ice Cream and Snacks is a vibrant celebration of culture, community, and creativity.

This family-owned and operated business is bringing the flavors of Mexico to Haddon Avenue.

"We always liked ice cream," says owner Guadalupe Medina Ramos, known as Lupe. He runs the shop with his wife, Mariela. Their ice cream shop is inspired by flavors from Mexico and their Latino community.

The shop is named after their 4-year-old daughter, Maya. Lupe and Mariela pour love into every creation. "You're not just getting ice cream," says Michael Marciante, Executive Director of the Partnership for Haddonfield. "You're getting a little piece of family and community."

From horchata ice cream made with rice and cinnamon to spicy mango with chamoy, Maya's serves up bold, unexpected flavors that reflect their heritage.

"Chamoy is a spicy and sweet sauce," Lupe says, "It's the flavor of home."

The menu goes beyond scoops; they also have smoothies, popsicles, and snacks inspired by street food from Mexico. "We have festival chicharron, tostilocos… the stuff that reminds us of our birth country," Lupe says.

One customer says "I've never had a smoothie so beautiful before."

For Lupe and Mariela, Haddonfield has become more than a business location; it's a welcoming community.

"The American dream actually exists," Lupe says. "Haddonfield opened their arms for us. We just want to bring good spirits to everybody."

Next time you're in Haddonfield, follow the colors and flavors — let Maya's serve you a little piece of home and satisfy your sweet tooth.