Jury delivers mixed verdict for Maurice Hill in 2019 Philadelphia police standoff trial

A jury returned a mixed verdict in the trial of Maurice Hill, the man accused of shooting six Philadelphia police officers during a standoff in Nicetown-Tioga in August 2019.

The jury found Hill guilty on three counts of attempted murder, nine counts of aggravated assault and nine counts of assault on an officer. Hill was found not guilty on nine counts of attempted murder and three counts of aggravated assault.

The trial stemmed from a shooting and standoff on Aug. 14, 2019, in the city's Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood.

Prosecutors claimed Hill fired through a wall, striking six Philadelphia Police Department officers who were serving a narcotics warrant at a home near 15th and Erie streets. Hill barricaded himself inside the house with a handgun and an AR-15 rifle, according to prosecutors, leading to an hourslong standoff until he surrendered to police.

The six police officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were released from the hospital.

Hill is due back in court for sentencing in eight weeks. The judge revoked his bail.

This is a developing story and will be updated.