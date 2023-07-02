South Baltimore block party mass shooting leaves two dead and 28 injured, including 14 minors

Police investigating deadly mass shooting in South Baltimore Police investigating deadly mass shooting in South Baltimore 01:05

BALTIMORE-- Police are searching for at least two suspects who opened fire on a group of people at a unpermitted neighborhood block party in the Brooklyn community of South Baltimore.

Two people were killed in the mass shooting early Sunday, and dozens were injured, according to police.

Overall, police said 30 people were shot, ranging from the ages of 13 to 32 years old, in the 800 block of Gretna Court. At least 14 minors, under 18 years old, were also shot.

Police say they got reports of gunshots around 12:30 a.m.

An 18-year-old woman died at the scene and a 20-year-old died at a local hospital. Police said three others are in critical condition.

The University of Maryland Medical System said that 12 victims were taken to Shock Trauma Center, and four patients are being treated at the hospital's pediatric emergency department.

"When officers arrived, they found multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds," Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said. "We located one female adult deceased on the scene, nine additional victims were transported from the location to area hospitals. In addition, we had 20 other victims walk into hospitals throughout the region."

Nine critically injured patients were stabilized and transferred to Baltimore trauma centers, according to hospital officials. All other patients have been treated and released.

According to spokesperson Debra Schindler, MedStar was placed on immediate lockdown.

"As is protocol following any walk-in victim of violence, the hospital went on immediate lock-down to secure the campus and ensure the safety of all patients and associates," Schindler said. "Multiple critically injured patients were evaluated and triaged simultaneously by clinical staff, while hospital security managed the throng of family members that gathered in and outside of the emergency department. Though not a designated trauma center, the emergency department at MedStar Harbor Hospital responded with exemplarily orchestrated, decisive and life-saving clinical skill in the face of this devastating event."

Worley was asked about the police response.

"That is what we are trying to investigate," he said. "This was an unpermitted event. Our job now is to figure out when we figure out this was occurring, what our officers did and if we made mistakes, we will fix them and move forward so this does not ever happen again."

The Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police said the Southern District was "working short-handed as usual" during the shooting.

"@BaltimorePolice used to have 20+ cops on every patrol shift," the FOP tweeted. "Now there are sometimes half that number. BPD is 700 cops short and more are leaving weekly thanks to the non-action of ex-PC Harrison. @MayorBMScott, do you think these are acceptable numbers? We need a retention and recruitment plan now."

At the time that this incident occurred, the Southern

District patrol shift was working short-handed as usual. @BaltimorePolice used to have 20+ cops on every patrol shift. Now there are sometimes half that number. BPD is 700 cops short and more are leaving weekly thanks to the… — Baltimore City FOP (@FOP3) July 2, 2023

Baltimore's FOP said seven officers were patrolling the Southern District at the time of the mass shooting.

"Ten years ago there would have been 20 from the shift," the FOP continued. "The legacy of ex-PC Harrison is that 400 more cops left during his tenure than were hired. @MayorBMScott, this is unacceptable. You need to create a retention & recruitment plan NOW. FOP3 has offered suggestions."

Would anyone care to guess how many officers from the patrol shift were working in the Southern District at the time of this mass shooting? SEVEN (7)! Ten years ago there would have been 20 from the shift. The legacy of ex-PC Harrison is that 400 more cops left during his tenure… https://t.co/kDgm3fP9Qk — Baltimore City FOP (@FOP3) July 2, 2023

Baltimore City Councilwoman Phylicia Porter said the community is "marginalized" with high unemployment and crime rates.

"We have some of the highest unemployment rates, we have some of the most violent crimes down here in Brooklyn property," Porter said. "In Brooklyn Homes, we have some of the highest crime."

Watch the full news conference from acting Baltimore City Police Commissioner Richard Worley and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott here.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott was also at the scene early Sunday morning.

"We will not stop until we find those cowards who decided to just shoot dozens of people, causing two people to lose their lives. And we're going to be here until we find them, until we hold them accountable until they are held accountable for the actions they took because we cannot rest until they do so. Again our thoughts and prayers are with the entire community and city," said Scott.

No suspects have been arrested, but investigators are reviewing video surveillance.

This is the aftermath of where the block party was when shots were fired. People are trying to sweep up the debris like cups and paper. However, you can see caution tape is still blocking this area @wjz pic.twitter.com/YYaGPkw0SC — Alexus Davila (@AlexusVDavila) July 2, 2023

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore reacted to the shooting, as did other state and City leaders.

"Last night, we saw yet another mass shooting strike our community where a celebratory gathering turned deadly. My heart breaks for these victims, their families, and the Baltimore community that is coping with the loss."



"Maryland has had enough of watching gun violence continue to ravage our state and our nation. The fact that these horrific shootings continue to take place is abominable. We as a state will continue to do everything we can to prevent senseless acts of violence like the one we saw last night."



"We are grateful for the actions of the first responders who jumped quickly into action and are confident that our law enforcement officials will swiftly bring the perpetrators to justice. My administration is in close touch with local officials and will provide whatever resources are needed to assist."

"To the loved ones of these Marylanders, I am so sorry for your loss. You deserve better and we will work together to bring you just that. You have my word."

Police are asking anyone with information to call Baltimore Police homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

WJZ will continue to follow this story and bring you updates.