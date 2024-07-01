Mass shooting near Ohio college campus kills 3, injures 2

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three people were killed and two were injured in a mass shooting near the University of Cincinnati in Ohio on Monday morning.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. in Corryville in the area of Highland and East University avenues, The Enquirer reported. The shooting happened about 1 mile from the University of Cincinnati's campus.

In a post on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, the Department of Public Safety at the University of Cincinnati alerted students to the shooting, saying a suspect was in custody. The Associated Press reported that two people were taken into custody, including one of the wounded.

Three men were killed in the shooting, and their identities have not been released. CBS affiliate WKRC-TV reported the two other victims, also adult men, were in stable condition at a local hospital.

Authorities reportedly said they don't believe any of the five victims are affiliated with the university.

Police said anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.