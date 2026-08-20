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Philadelphia police identify masked man terrorizing people in Center City as Zymire Hughes

By Frederick Sutton Sinclair

/ CBS Philadelphia

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Philadelphia police have identified the suspect wanted for terrorizing people near City Hall last week while wearing a "Chucky-style" mask.

Police announced Thursday on social media that they are looking for 22-year-old Zymire Hughes. An arrest warrant has been issued.

Zymire Hughes mughsot
Zymire Hughes Philadelphia Police

Hughes allegedly threatened and chased at least a half dozen people around Philadelphia City Hall Aug. 12 and asked one woman if she was "ready to die," according to police.

Authorities believe Hughes may have fled Pennsylvania and has ties to California and Nevada. Police are working with the U.S. Marshals Service to bring him back to the state.

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Philadelphia Police

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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