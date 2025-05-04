Maryland Gov. Wes Moore addresses Lincoln University's 2025 graduating class

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore delivered the commencement address to the 2025 graduating class at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania on Sunday.

The Democratic governor's message was focused on patriotism during uncertain times in the country.

Lincoln University is a Historically Black College and University (HBCU), located in Lincoln University, Pennsylvania.

"Real patriotism is neither waving the victory flag nor the white flag," Moore said. "Real patriotism is understanding that every fingerprint is going to matter. Few institutions embody that spirit of hope better than Lincoln University."

Moore talked about his grandfather, Rev. Dr. James Thomas, who, the governor said, was an alumnus of Lincoln University and was run out of the United States by the Ku Klux Klan.

"And just as I stand here as part of my grandfather's legacy, so are you," Moore said. "Class of 2025, you are the living custodians of our nation's past and the architects of its present, and the relationship you build with this country will help determine our future."

Moore was given an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters from Lincoln University, the nation's first degree-granting HBCU.

He was elected as Maryland's 63rd governor in 2022.

Vance to address U.S. Naval Academy graduation

Vice President J.D. Vance is scheduled to deliver a speech at the U.S. Naval Academy's 2025 graduation and commissioning ceremony in Annapolis on May 23.

The graduation ceremony will be held at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. It will be closed to the public.

The Naval Academy's class of 2025 includes about 1,000 midshipmen. They were given their service assignments in November 2024.

A total of 787 were assigned to the Navy, and another 262 were assigned to the Marine Corps, according to school leaders.