Vice President JD Vance to deliver speech at 2025 U.S. Naval Academy graduation in Maryland

Vice President JD Vance will deliver a speech at the U.S. Naval Academy's 2025 graduation and commissioning ceremony in Maryland, leaders announced.

The ceremony will be held on May 23 at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis. The ceremony will be closed to the public, but will be available through a live stream.

Vice President Vance's military history

After high school, Vance enlisted in the Marine Corps and served as a military journalist for four years.

He was awarded the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal and the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, according to Naval Academy leaders.

Prior to his career in politics, Vance graduated from Ohio State University and Yale Law School and was a venture capitalist.

Latest at the Naval Academy

The Naval Academy's class of 2025 includes about 1,000 midshipmen. They received their service assignments in November 2024.

A total of 787 were assigned to the Navy, and another 262 were assigned to the Marine Corps, according to school leaders.

In early April, the Naval Academy announced its 91st Commandant of Midshipmen.

Graduate Capt. Gilbert Clark, Jr., will serve in the role, which is similar to a dean of students at other universities.

Leaders said Capt. Clark will replace the current commandant, Capt. Walter Allman III, during a ceremony in June.

The academy made headlines after 400 items were pulled from its library at the direction of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in April.

Hegseth's office ordered the school to get rid of volumes that promote diversity, equity and inclusion in a move aimed at purging DEI content from federal agencies.

Some of those purged items focused on topics like gender identity, sexuality and race.