Police provide photo of man accused of killing 14-year-old girl in West Philadelphia hit-and-run

Philadelphia police are searching for a man accused of killing a 14-year-old girl during a hit-and-run in West Philadelphia in late September.

Police identified the man as 40-year-old Marvin Wicker, who they say is wanted for homicide by vehicle and other related charges after leaving the scene of the crash on the night of Sept. 26.

According to police, Wicker may currently be driving a silver, two-door Chevrolet Cobalt. The 40-year-old is known to frequent the 5900 block of Haverford Avenue in West Philadelphia, police said. Investigators ask the public to remain vigilant and to not approach him.

The hit-and-run happened on Haverford Avenue near 66th Street in West Philadelphia just after 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 26.

The 14-year-old victim, identified by police as Dawn Watson, was crossing the street with her mother at the time of the crash, when she was hit by a speeding car.

"They were coming back from the store apparently. They had some groceries in their hand, and they were trying to cross in the crosswalk here when the vehicle struck the little girl," PPD Inspector Michael Gormley told CBS News Philadelphia after the crash.

Watson's mother wasn't injured in the crash. Gormley said there weren't any witnesses of the incident besides the 14-year-old's mother, who was distraught following the crash.

Previously, police said the driver involved in the hit-and-run may have been driving a dark-colored Mercedes at the time of the crash. Police then later recovered a 2011 Mercedes-Benz E350 that they believe was driven the night of the hit-and-run.

Investigators urge anyone with information related to Wicker or his whereabouts to call the PPD's Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3180/3181.