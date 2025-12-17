Deliberations in trial of Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small will continue Thursday

The judge in the trial of Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small has sent jurors home for the night Wednesday. Deliberations will continue Thursday morning.

Small, 51, and his wife, La'Quetta Small, walked out of the Atlantic County Criminal Courthouse and didn't say a word.

Marty Small, who was re-elected this year, is accused of beating his daughter with a broom and knocking her unconscious last year.

Prosecutors say the mayor also asked his daughter to lie about what happened.

The mayor has pleaded not guilty and testified in his own defense, denying the allegations.

La'Quetta Small, the superintendent of Atlantic City public schools, is facing similar charges and will have a separate trial in January. She has also pleaded not guilty.