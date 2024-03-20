New HBO crime series "Task" films at Ralph's Italian Restaurant in South Philadelphia

"Task" films at Ralph's Italian Restaurant in South Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The new HBO crime series "Task" was shooting scenes at Ralph's Italian Restaurant in South Philadelphia on Wednesday.

The series is a "Mare of Easttown" follow-up and stars Oscar-nominated actor Mark Ruffalo, who plays an FBI agent. Earlier in the day on Wednesday, Ruffalo was spotted in Marcus Hook working on the film.

Ginny Hughes

The story revolves around an FBI agent trying to end a string of drug-house robberies, according to Variety.

The new show will be filmed in the city and Philadelphia suburbs through August.

The Philly region, particularly Delaware County, has been in the spotlight lately for the amount of movies shot in the area.

Before Wednesday, "Task" previously shot other scenes in Marcus Hook, Delaware County, earlier this month.

Before that, Apple Studios visited Matthew's Tavern in Norwood to film "Sinking Spring." That brought the bar a boost in business, the owner said.

And back in December, a crew went to Tom Jones Family Restaurant in Brookhaven to film "Delco: The Movie."