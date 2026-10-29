Family of man killed in 2025 hit-and-run in Philadelphia calling for accountability

Angela McDonald is turning her pain into purpose.

"It has been hard. Every day is a struggle," she said. "Every day is a struggle for me out here."

McDonald lost her son, Mark Ringgold-McDonald, last summer after he was killed in a hit-and-run in Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek neighborhood.

"This year has been the hardest year of my life," McDonald said. "I thought losing my mother was going to take me out of here, but losing my son almost killed me."

McDonald showed remarkable strength and led a march and rally Thursday night for her son and wore his hat. They started at 58th Street and Baltimore Pike and walked toward Pine Street, where she said the hit-and-run happened.

She said she, along with her family and friends, needs answers and is determined to fight for them. Those who knew Ringgold-McDonald said he was loving, gentle, and always helping others. They said he would be so grateful to see the support.

"I can see him laughing and saying, 'Wow,'" Donna Madison, Ringgold-McDonald's Godmother, said. "It's beautiful that people are doing this, and he would appreciate it so much. He would appreciate the support for his mom."

His family and friends said they are doing this not only to get justice for Ringgold-McDonald, but also to make the streets safer for pedestrians.

"Hopefully get some laws changed, get some safety measures implemented in neighborhoods and try to save lives," McDonald said. "If I can save one life, I am good."

McDonald said she wants to help others so they do not have to experience the pain she felt. She has a message.

"I hope people wake up, pay attention, get involved and don't wait until it comes to your front door," McDonald said.