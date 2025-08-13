Meet the trailblazing educator who became the first Black teacher in Radnor School District in Pennsylvania

First Black teacher in Radnor School District visits for the first time since her retirement

First Black teacher in Radnor School District visits for the first time since her retirement

First Black teacher in Radnor School District visits for the first time since her retirement

Weeks before the first day of school, a trailblazing educator in Delaware County returned to the classroom she once called home.

Marjorie James walked the halls of Wayne Elementary, the same school where she taught for more than two decades, and the place where her groundbreaking career left an indelible mark.

"I don't want to cry," James said, as memories came rushing back during her emotional return. "I want to say, 'Wow!' That's all. Just wow."

In 1959, James made history as the first Black teacher in the Radnor Township School District. Then known as Marjorie Taylor, she began her career at Rowland Elementary before working at Wayne Elementary in 1978, where she influenced generations of students.

CBS News Philadelphia.

"There were very few Black students in my class," James said. "I think I had one little boy here in second grade."

James said she hoped her presence in the classroom sent a powerful message, especially to students of color, that they could achieve anything they set their minds to. That belief, she said, was inspired by her own mentor, Mazie Beatrice Hall, a civil rights leader and educator in Camden, New Jersey.

Philadelphia Inquirer.

"As a little girl looking up to hearing her stories, and all the things that she had to overcome, I was really proud and said, 'Yeah, I think I can do it,'" James said.

Now at 88, James returned to Wayne Elementary on Tuesday and was greeted by staff who said her legacy continues to shape the school community.

"Ms. James was very passionate about her students," Wayne Elementary School Principal Mike Marzano said. "She brought that joy to the classroom. She came in every day, ready to teach and ensure that her students trusted her and were ready to learn."

CBS News Philadelphia.

Librarian Susan Dahlstrom also expressed her gratitude.

"I just want to thank you, Mrs. James, for coming by today and thank you for everything you've done for us to make Wayne Elementary and Radnor School District a fabulous place," Dahlstrom said.

Although her days of teaching are behind her, James' impact lives on in the stories shared by former students and in the school culture she helped build.

Asked why diversity in education matters, James answered simply: "Absolutely, because that's life."

James said she still hears from former students who tell her she made a lasting difference in their lives.

School leaders said they plan to continue teaching current students about her contributions, ensuring that her story continues to inspire the next generation.