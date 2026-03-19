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Homicide investigation underway after 23-year-old woman found dead inside Pennsylvania apartment

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Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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A homicide investigation is underway after a 23-year-old woman was found dead inside her Telford Borough, Pennsylvania, apartment last weekend, Bucks County officials announced Thursday.

Maria Popol, 23, was found dead inside her apartment on the 100 block of Main Street in Telford Borough on Sunday, according to officials.

The Bucks County Coroner's Office ruled the manner of Popol's death a homicide. 

Popol's death remains under investigation.

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