Homicide investigation underway after 23-year-old woman found dead inside Pennsylvania apartment

A homicide investigation is underway after a 23-year-old woman was found dead inside her Telford Borough, Pennsylvania, apartment last weekend, Bucks County officials announced Thursday.

Maria Popol, 23, was found dead inside her apartment on the 100 block of Main Street in Telford Borough on Sunday, according to officials.

The Bucks County Coroner's Office ruled the manner of Popol's death a homicide.

Popol's death remains under investigation.