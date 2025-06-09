1 person dead in Delaware County house fire, officials say

A person died during a house fire in the Marcus Hook section of Delaware County Monday morning, according to Delaware County officials.

Officials said a fire started at a home on 2nd and Market Streets after 10 a.m., leaving behind burnt debris and melted siding.

As first responders investigated the scene, the brother of the family that resided in the home, John Johnson, stopped by to take a look at the damage.

"The house caught on fire from the back, and they said they tried to get out, but the kids got out," Johnson said.

Johnson said his brother-in-law wasn't able to get out of the burning home and died.

"They had a hard time getting him out of the window, and he was deceased," Johnson said. "He was a good man. He was a pathologist. He worked at Crozer before he retired, and this happens."

Johnson told CBS News Philadelphia that his sister, her husband, and their adult daughters and young sons lived in the home.

As of now, officials are working to figure out what started the fire.