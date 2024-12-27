1 dead, 1 injured in carbon monoxide poisoning at Hallmark movie star Marc Blucas' Pennsylvania home

One person was killed and another was hospitalized after a suspected carbon monoxide leak at a Bucks County home on Friday, police said. Records show the home is owned by actor Marc Blucas, who has starred in several TV shows and Hallmark films, and his wife, former journalist Ryan Haddon.

Solebury Township police say authorities were investigating at a property on the 6900 block of Phillips Mill Road after a resident called 911 around 6:30 a.m. to report a man had passed out on the first floor of a detached office or in-law suite on the property.

The Lambertville-New Hope Ambulance and Rescue Squad was first on the scene and removed the 76-year-old man from the building. He was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Jersey and his condition was not immediately available.

A second victim, a 76-year-old woman, was found dead in a second-floor bedroom in the in-law suite.

Police could not name who was in the home at the time or say if Blucas was there.

The New Hope Eagle Volunteer Fire Company detected high levels of carbon monoxide in the building, police said. Two medics were taken to Doylestown Hospital for treatment after the exposure and a Solebury Township police officer was treated at the scene.

Police are still investigating the source of the possible leak.

According to public records, Haddon and Blucas purchased the home in 2012 for just over $1 million. Blucas has said in multiple interviews that he is restoring the home on the property, which was built in 1711.

The former Wake Forest University baskeball player pursued a career in Hollywood and eventually appeared in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" as Riley, one of Buffy's love interests.

He's also appeared in "Blue Bloods" and "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," with lead roles in TV series "Necessary Roughness" and "Killer Women." He once played Katie Holmes' love interest in the movie "First Daughter," where Holmes plays the daughter of the president of the United States. Michael Keaton plays the president in the film.

In an appearance on the Hallmark Channel promoting 2016 movie "Operation Christmas," Blucas spoke about restoring the centuries-old property with his wife and kids.

"It was before George Washington was born... it's pretty amazing, and it's a way to stay creatively stimulated when I'm not out filming," he told hosts Mark Steines and Debbie Matenopoulos.

Marc Blucas appears in an episode of ABC's "Killer Women." Ursula Coyote/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

The Butler, Pennsylvania native said he wanted to be closer to family so they moved back to the East Coast.

"It's the only part of the United States that has that kind of architecture with old stone barns and old stone houses," Blucas said. "And so I knew it would be projects for life, which it is."

The family lived in the guest house on the property while the main house was being renovated and then started getting animals like chickens and rabbits, he said in the interview.

Haddon now works as a life coach and hypnotherapist, according to her social media profiles. She was married to actor Christian Slater for several years and they had two children together.