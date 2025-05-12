Manor College offering tuition-free summer classes for impacted Crozer employees

Manor College in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania, announced it will be offering tuition-free classes to workers laid off by the closure of Crozer Health.

Going into effect immediately, the college said that they will be offering free courses (with a $295 semester fee charge) for the following introductory courses that include marketing, criminal justice, public policy and more:

Summer I Sessions (May 19 – June 27)

BA102 – Principles of Marketing

BI106 – Human Nutrition Science

CJ101 – Introduction to Criminal Justice

CS105 – Introduction to Computer Fundamentals

EC102 – Microeconomics

EN101 – Fundamentals of Composition I

EN103 – Effective Oral Communication

MH110 – College Algebra

PS101 – Introduction to Psychology

RS103 – World Religions

Summer II Sessions (July 1 – August 8)

BA113 – Introduction to Entrepreneurship

BA114 – Introduction to Sport Management

BA202 – Business Communications

CS105 – Introduction to Computer Fundamentals

EN102 – Fundamentals of Composition II

HSR202 – Disability, Society, and the Individual (In-person)

PP101 – Introduction to Public Policy

PS201 – Abnormal Psychology (In-person)

All classes are online, unless otherwise specified.

In addition to the tuition-free courses, former Crozer employees will have free access to Manor College's Career Center, including resume writing, job postings, mock interviews and more.

The closure of Crozer-Chester Medical Center resulted in nearly 2,700 workers losing their jobs, leaving a huge void and increasing pressure on emergency medical services in Delaware County.

The state and county are also offering resources to help employees find new jobs. The Crozer Transition Center, located on the first floor of the Chester Police Department, opened this week. The center helps people update their resumes, file for unemployment and secure medical insurance.