Top Philadelphia chefs to serve up delicious creations at MANNA's 2023 Main Course

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some of Philadelphia's top chefs are getting ready to cook up some delicious culinary creations all for a good cause. Metropolitan Area Neighborhood Nutrition Alliance's annual event, Main Course, will take place Thursday night.

The event will offer some of the city's top cuisine and will benefit MANNA's mission to "provide medically tailored meals to those with critical illnesses."

The band Jellyroll will perform during this year's Main Course, and there will also be a live auction, with a safari getaway in Namibia, Africa and a trip to Spain among the prizes.

Main Course will feature chefs from a dozen different restaurants in the city.

This year's Main Course will begin at 6 p.m.