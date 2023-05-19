Watch CBS News
Manna's 9th annual Guac Off in Philadelphia comes with a twist

By Chandler Lutz

/ CBS Philadelphia

Manna’s 9th annual Guac Off returns to Morgan’s Pier next week
Manna’s 9th annual Guac Off returns to Morgan’s Pier next week 03:38

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Who will be crowned the 2023 Guac Master? Some of Philadelphia's best chefs and restaurants will compete in the Metropolitan Area Neighborhood Nutrition Alliance's Guac Off.

The ninth annual Manna Guac Off will take place next Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Morgan's Pier.

Guests can enjoy drink specials and taste a wide variety of guacamole.

Two winners will be selected as the Guac Master by a panel of judges and another will be the People's Choice winner, picked by attendees.

Manna event manager Courtney Straka joined CBS News Philadelphia on Friday to talk about this year's theme: Guac of Ages.

"So our Guac Man has been playing it pretty tame for the past nine years, but he's ready to kick it up a notch," Straka said. "The competition has gotten really hot so he thought let's go crazy this year and let's rock out."

Straka says Manna prepares and delivers medically-tailored meals and nutritional counseling for people battling critical illness in the area free of charge. She says all the money the Guac Off raises will "directly impact our clients."

Tickets for the Guac Off are $40 and it's all for a great cause.

