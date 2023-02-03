Man who said he was stabbed may have robbed someone: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An 18-year-old man was questioned after he reported a stabbing to police overnight, but police said his story doesn't add up.
Investigators found the victim at 5th and Market Streets near Independence Mall just after 11:30 p.m.
He's now out of the hospital.
Detectives say they don't believe the story he told them.
They believe he robbed a person at 15th and Market Streets, just west of City Hall, and may have been stabbed there.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.