Man who said he was stabbed may have robbed someone: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An 18-year-old man was questioned after he reported a stabbing to police overnight, but police said his story doesn't add up.

Investigators found the victim at 5th and Market Streets near Independence Mall just after 11:30 p.m.

He's now out of the hospital.

Detectives say they don't believe the story he told them.

They believe he robbed a person at 15th and Market Streets, just west of City Hall, and may have been stabbed there.

