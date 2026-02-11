Watch CBS News
Man wanted in connection with lewd conduct in Washington Township, police say

Alexandra Simon
South Jersey police have released several photos of a man they say is a suspect in multiple incidents of lewd conduct.

The man pictured below is wanted in connection with several incidents that happened around the Washington Way Apartments in Blackwood, New Jersey, according to Washington Township Police.

Suspect wanted in connection with lewd conduct in Washington Township, New Jersey
Suspect wanted in connection with lewd conduct in Washington Township, New Jersey Washington Township Police Department

Police said on social media that the incidents typically happened between 3 and 4 a.m. The department did not provide any specifics about what constitutes "lewd conduct" in these cases.

Washington Way residents are encouraged to keep their exterior lights on, make sure doors and windows are locked and report any suspicious activity to police.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to contact Washington Township police.

