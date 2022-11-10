Police: Man wanted in ATM burglary at gas station in Ogontz
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Philadelphia police are looking for a man they say stole an ATM.
It happened on Nov. 3 on the 6200 block of North Broad Street at a gas station.
Police say the man broke in through a window just before 3 a.m. and ripped the ATM from the wall. Then the machine was dragged to a car.
If you recognize the man in the video, you're asked to call police.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.