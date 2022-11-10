Police: Man wanted in ATM burglary at gas station in Ogontz

Police: Man wanted in ATM burglary at gas station in Ogontz

Police: Man wanted in ATM burglary at gas station in Ogontz

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Philadelphia police are looking for a man they say stole an ATM.

It happened on Nov. 3 on the 6200 block of North Broad Street at a gas station.

Police say the man broke in through a window just before 3 a.m. and ripped the ATM from the wall. Then the machine was dragged to a car.

If you recognize the man in the video, you're asked to call police.