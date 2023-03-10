Man struck by Broad Street Line train in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was struck by a southbound SEPTA Broad Street Line train Friday morning, the Philadelphia Fire Department said.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. at the North Philadelphia station located at the corner of North Broad Street and West Lehigh Avenue.

The man was rushed to Temple University Hospital with a head injury, authorities said. His condition is unknown.

It's unclear why the man was on the tracks.

SEPTA says normal southbound operations have resumed.

BSL: Southbound service has resumed normal operations. Expect residual delays while full operations are restored. — SEPTA (@SEPTA) March 10, 2023

Subway service was operating on the express tracks from Erie to Girard Stations because of the medical emergency.