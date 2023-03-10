Man struck by Broad Street Line train in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was struck by a southbound SEPTA Broad Street Line train Friday morning, the Philadelphia Fire Department said.
It happened around 6:30 a.m. at the North Philadelphia station located at the corner of North Broad Street and West Lehigh Avenue.
The man was rushed to Temple University Hospital with a head injury, authorities said. His condition is unknown.
It's unclear why the man was on the tracks.
SEPTA says normal southbound operations have resumed.
Subway service was operating on the express tracks from Erie to Girard Stations because of the medical emergency.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.