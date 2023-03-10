Watch CBS News
Man struck by Broad Street Line train in North Philadelphia

By CBS3 Staff

CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was struck by a southbound SEPTA Broad Street Line train Friday morning, the Philadelphia Fire Department said.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. at the North Philadelphia station located at the corner of North Broad Street and West Lehigh Avenue.

The man was rushed to Temple University Hospital with a head injury, authorities said. His condition is unknown.

It's unclear why the man was on the tracks.

SEPTA says normal southbound operations have resumed.

Subway service was operating on the express tracks from Erie to Girard Stations because of the medical emergency.

CBS3 Staff
The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

March 10, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

