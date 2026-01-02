Man arrested after stealing Philadelphia police car, carjacking woman and leading chase, police say

A man is in custody after carjacking a woman at gunpoint, stealing a police vehicle and leading officers on a chase across the city Friday night, police said.

Inspector D F Pace said a 21-year-old man stole a black Chevrolet SUV from a woman at gunpoint just after 6:30 p.m., near Race and Robinson streets in West Philadelphia. Pace said the woman told the police the SUV was equipped with OnStar navigation, which allowed officers to track the vehicle.

Officers chased the vehicle, with assistance from a helicopter, until it crashed at Frankford and Adams avenues in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood. The man then fled on foot with officers continuing to chase. In a brazen move, the suspect doubled back to the scene of the crash, jumped into a parked police vehicle and drove off again.

Officers followed the stolen police vehicle to the 900 block of Arrott Street, where the man abandoned the car and ran into a backyard. Officers were able to find him and take him into custody.

Chopper 3 over the scene as authorities recover a stolen police vehicle Philadelphia's Frankford Neighborhood. CBS News Philadelphia

Chopper 3 was over the scene where officers searched the backyard of that home in Frankford. Pace said the police vehicle was not damaged.

The woman who was carjacked was not injured and no one was hurt during the chase.

Police said the suspect faces multiple charges. The stolen SUV and police vehicle are being held as evidence.