Man steals nearly $40K worth of jewelry from Chinatown store

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Nearly $40,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from a Chinatown store early Sunday morning.

The Philadelphia Police Department says a man broke the front window of Jade & Art Jewelry store with a rock.

Wanted: Suspect for Commercial Burglary in the 6th District [VIDEO] https://t.co/SndI2XdIWU pic.twitter.com/WlpvSeI2Zk — Philadelphia Police Department (@PhillyPolice) December 20, 2022

The incident happened at 9th and Arch Streets.

Once inside, he kicked the glass display cases, grabbed the jewelry, and ran away.

If you have any information, you're urged to call Philadelphia police.