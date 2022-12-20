Watch CBS News
Man steals nearly $40K worth of jewelry from Chinatown store

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Nearly $40,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from a Chinatown store early Sunday morning.

The Philadelphia Police Department says a man broke the front window of Jade & Art Jewelry store with a rock.

The incident happened at 9th and Arch Streets.

Once inside, he kicked the glass display cases, grabbed the jewelry, and ran away.

If you have any information, you're urged to call Philadelphia police.

First published on December 20, 2022 / 6:43 PM

